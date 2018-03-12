More than 500 attend gala to benefit Camp Okizu

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --More than 500 guests packed San Francisco's Fort Mason on Saturday night for a meaningful cause: to help give children fighting cancer the opportunity to attend a life-changing camp.
It was a record crowd at the 24th Annual Art Inspiring Hope Gala, which benefits Novato-based Camp Okizu.
VIDEO: Campers, founders celebrate joy, profound impact of Camp Okizu
ABC7's Natasha Zouves and Dan Noyes emceed the event. For Noyes, it has been a longtime passion project. This year was his 20th time donating time to serve as emcee for the event.
So proud to be emceeing for Camp Okizu tonight! Their commitment to helping families affected by childhood cancer certainly inspires me. Can’t think of a better way to spend this Saturday night! Taking you along with me 😊 #abc7now @Okizu pic.twitter.com/zDp2R2yiSj— Natasha Zouves ABC7 (@NatashaABC7) March 11, 2018
Camp Okizu touches the lives of hundreds of Bay Area families, not only helping the children who are battling cancer, but also offering family camps and camps for siblings.
VIDEO: Camp Okizu marks 35 years of helping kids with cancer
The goal is to help the entire family cope. ABC7 News is proud to be a longtime supporter of Camp Okizu.
ABC7 news anchor Cheryl Jennings has brought regular reports from Camp Okizu to viewers, telling stories of resilience, hope and healing.
Click here if you would like to make a donation.
Emceeing the Camp Okizu benefit with Natasha Zouves! #GlampOkizu record crowd to benefit camp for kids battling cancer. pic.twitter.com/Nx48MrXkhR— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) March 11, 2018
Just got home from our annual visit to @okizu in Sierra foothills. Sibs camp for kids with sick sisters & brothers pic.twitter.com/2dmwc8INf3— Cheryl Jennings (@CherylABC7) July 18, 2014