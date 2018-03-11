  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville victim remembered for her passion to serve others

A tribute continues to grow outside a veterans facility in Yountville where three women were killed Friday during an intense hostage standoff.

by Carlos Saucedo
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A tribute continues to grow outside a veterans facility in Yountville where three women were killed Friday during an intense hostage standoff.

One of the victims was Christine Loeber.

"It's surreal, crushing," said Maura Turner, Loeber's college roommate and close friend. "Just taking it hour by hour."

What was supposed to be a fun girls' weekend never materialized for the two.

Turner was visiting from the East Coast to attend a conference in California and to hang out with Loeber. Turner was left waiting outside Loeber's apartment for hours on Friday.

"She was supposed to be there, she was supposed to have the day off. And she wasn't there," recalled Turner.

Later that day, she realized Loeber was one of three women killed in the hostage standoff at the Pathway Home - where she served as executive director of the program aimed at helping veterans with PTSD.

"She was always just looking for new ways to help them cope with what they were dealing with and even though this job was so exhausting and difficult, she didn't want to give up on it," said Turner.

Those who knew the women say they were dedicated to their profession.

Dr. Jennifer Golick was a therapist.

Her brother told us, she was an amazing, smart woman and her family is devastated.

Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Sushereba was nearly 7-months pregnant.

Her husband said she "will always be remembered for her unconditional love and incredibly giving heart."

As the community prepares to honor the victims at a memorial at the Lincoln Theater on March 19th many continue to pay their respects outside the Pathway Home, including other treatment providers.

"It's just difficult to see that some of my fellow people in the industry that just put their heart and soul and passion into helping change a life can be struck down in the service of that," said Karen Graff, who didn't know any of the victims but was compelled to drop flowers at an
onsite memorial.

For Maura, she will remember her college roommate as a caring, selfless person with the mission to help our country's veterans.

"She just brought joy to every room she walked into. She lit up and she had this infectious, gorgeous smile," Turner said.

