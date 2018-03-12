  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

1 killed in crash between ACE train and vehicle in Fremont

Accident involving ACE train and vehicle in Fremont, California on Monday, March 12, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A death has been reported in the collision this morning between an Altamont Corridor Express train and a vehicle in Fremont, ACE officials said.

ACE officials initially reported on Twitter at 6:15 a.m. about a "vehicle strike" involving ACE train 1 between the Fremont and Great America stations.

At 7:41 a.m., the agency reported the death and said all ACE trains will be further delayed while the Alameda County coroner's bureau responds.

ACE runs four westbound trains in the morning from Stockton to San Jose.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos