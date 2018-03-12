  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PETS & ANIMALS

Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A community is in shock after officials said a newborn baby was mauled to death by a Virginia family's 3-year-old wolf hybrid dog. (KTRK)

LEE COUNTY, Virginia --
A community is in shock after a disturbing animal attack led to the death of an 8-day-old baby girl.

According to investigators in Virginia, the newborn was in her bassinet when the family's 3-year-old wolf hybrid dog mauled her, WJHL-TV reports.

By the time deputies had arrived at the family's home, the baby's father had already taken her to the hospital. Hours later, she died from her injuries.

"I think it's reckless to have a child that small in a room with any type of animal, but like I said, that's something that will be determined by the commonwealth," Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said.

Parsons described the dog as being very large in size. The animal was euthanized on Thursday after the deadly attack.

He said the commonwealth's attorneys are now going to decide whether anyone should be held responsible in the baby's death.

"I'm concerned about whether that child was protected---so the tough part of it for me is who is in the right and who's in the wrong," Parsons said. "You hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldbaby deathdog attackbabyfamilypets
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
ABC7 to hold National Puppy Day adoption event
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Happy Panda Day!
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video