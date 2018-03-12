  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station

This undated image shows a sign at the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland police shot and killed a man near the MacArthur BART station on Sunday night, police confirmed early this morning.

Oakland fire officials came to the 900 block of 40th Street at 6:17 p.m. because there was a report of a man down in the street, according to police.

Fire officials told police that the man was armed with a gun, according to police, and requested backup.

Police who were not wearing uniforms came to the scene and saw that the man had a handgun, according to police. They then began giving the man "verbal commands," police said.

The man allegedly did not comply with the commands, and police shot the man. Police said they treated him for his wounds.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Police did not release any information about the man's identity.

They said they recovered a firearm after they shot him.

Oakland police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the police shooting.
