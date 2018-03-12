  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Mother, husband of victim killed in Yountville shooting speak out

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother and husband of Dr. Jennifer Golick, one of the victims killed in a deadly shooting at the Yountville veterans home, spoke out Monday saying, "she is missed terribly" and would like to mourn her passing privately. (KGO)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Marc Golick, the husband Dr. Jennifer Golick who was of one of the victims in the Yountville veterans home shooting spoke out Monday, along with her mother during a very short press conference.

RELATED: How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

"She was a beloved mother, sister, wife, colleague and a friend. We appreciate the outpouring love and support from our community and outlying communities as well. She is missed terribly," he said. "I'd like to make a request to let us mourn her passing in private. I make an appeal for privacy on behalf of my daughter and those close to us while we grieve and heal."


Jennifer's mother Lani Gray joined her son-in-law during the press conference to also say a few words about her late daughter. "I want to tell you what a great lady she was and how much I miss her. I'm just hoping we can get through the next couple of weeks, couple of months and couple of years with little going on as possible and go back to our normal lives. I feel sadness throughout my entire body. I woke up yesterday morning crying in my sleep. I'm still crying inside and I will be forever," she said.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families


Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims grows
VIDEO: Yountville mayor update on veterans home tragedy
Gov. Brown orders flags at half-staff for Yountville shooting victims
Pres. Trump 'deeply saddened' by tragic situation in Yountville
Officials: 3 hostages, gunman dead after day-long standoff at veterans home
Deadly hostage situation unfolds at Yountville veterans home
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home
Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video