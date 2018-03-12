Mother, husband of victim killed in Yountville shooting speak out

Marc Golick, husband of Veteran's home shooting victim Jennifer Golick makes a public statement about his beloved wife. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/OhMfUPtqrw — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) March 12, 2018

Marc Golick, the husband Dr. Jennifer Golick who was of one of the victims in the Yountville veterans home shooting spoke out Monday, along with her mother during a very short press conference."She was a beloved mother, sister, wife, colleague and a friend. We appreciate the outpouring love and support from our community and outlying communities as well. She is missed terribly," he said. "I'd like to make a request to let us mourn her passing in private. I make an appeal for privacy on behalf of my daughter and those close to us while we grieve and heal."Jennifer's mother Lani Gray joined her son-in-law during the press conference to also say a few words about her late daughter. "I want to tell you what a great lady she was and how much I miss her. I'm just hoping we can get through the next couple of weeks, couple of months and couple of years with little going on as possible and go back to our normal lives. I feel sadness throughout my entire body. I woke up yesterday morning crying in my sleep. I'm still crying inside and I will be forever," she said.