YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Issue of reopening of Yountville veterans home could be complicated

Those who live around the grounds of the Pathway Home in Yountville where three women were killed last week say the mood there is solemn. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Those who live around the grounds of the Pathway Home in Yountville where three women were killed last week say the mood there is solemn.

The Pathway Home is still surrounded by crime tape and the home is closed indefinitely. One veteran appreciated the message he heard in yesterday's church service - to be the light in the darkness. He said it helped and that they needed it.

There is no word yet on if the Pathway Home will reopen. The director of the Veterans home says it isn't up to her. The Pathway Home is a tenant of the veterans home and it will be a complicated process figuring out what happens next.

The home serves veterans who have just returned from combat and are reintegrating into civilian life.

One resident said he hopes it reopens because the young guys really need it.

