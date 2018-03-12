  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
EXPLOSION

Police: 2 deadly package bombs in Texas capital are linked

EMBED </>More Videos

A teenager was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a package exploded at a home. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Investigators believe a package bomb that killed a teenager and wounded a woman in Austin on Monday is linked to a similar bombing that killed a man in another part of the city this month, and they're considering whether race was a factor because all of the victims were black.

The explosion Monday happened inside of a home near the Windsor Park neighborhood and killed a 17-year-old boy and badly wounded a woman who is expected to survive, said Austin's police chief, Brian Manley. It happened as thousands of visitors are descending on the city for the South by Southwest music, film and technology festival, and authorities urged residents to call the police if they receive any packages they aren't expecting.

The attack happened about 12 miles from the home where a March 2 package bombing killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House. The first blast was initially being investigated as a suspicious death but is now viewed as a homicide.

RELATED: Woman badly injured in 2nd Austin explosion

Manley said investigators believe the attacks are related, as in both cases, the packages were left overnight on the victims' doorsteps and were not mailed or sent by a delivery service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn't have a record of delivering the package to the East Austin home where Monday's explosion occurred, and that private carriers like UPS and FedEx also indicated that they had none, either.

"There are similarities that we cannot rule out that these two items are, in fact, related," Manley said.

Manley said investigators haven't determined a motive for the attacks, but it is possible that the victims could have been targeted because they are black.

RELATED: What we know about the explosions in Austin

"We don't know what the motive behind these may be," Manley said. "We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belong to African-Americans, so we cannot rule out that hate crime is at the core of this. But we're not saying that that's the cause as well."

Special Agent Michelle Lee, a San Antonio-based spokesman for the FBI, said the agency "responded to both events" and was assisting Austin police which were taking the lead on investigating. She said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was taking the lead on the federal investigation.

Manley said that a second package was discovered near the site of Monday's blast and that some residents and media members were evacuated, or pushed farther from the blast site, as authorities determined whether or not it was another explosive.

Police didn't immediately identify the teenager killed Monday. Manley said the second victim was a 40-year-old woman who remained hospitalized.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosiontexas newsu.s. & worldinvestigationTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Austin rocked by 3rd explosion in 11 days
Woman badly injured in 2nd Austin explosion
EXPLOSION
Woman badly injured in 2nd Austin explosion
25 injured when Mexican ferry explodes after docking
Battery fire on plane points to danger in the sky
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland man charged with mailing IEDs
More explosion
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video