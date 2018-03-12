First day of spring freebies

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Monday is the first day of spring and some companies are celebrating with free stuff! (Dairy Queen)

Dairy Queen is holding its annual free cone day to celebrate at participating stores nationwide. Each customer gets a free small cone of vanilla ice cream.

Dairy Queen is also accepting donations on behalf of the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. For more than 30 years the company has raised more than $130 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

Rita's Italian Ice is also celebrating spring by giving away free Italian ice. The offer is good between noon and 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year, the company gave away almost 1 million cups of Italian Ice in nine hours.


The company says this year's First Day of Spring will be made even sweeter by Rita's "excuse" campaign as they search for the best excuse to escape from everyday life and line up with fellow patrons for free Italian Ice, with the winner receiving free Rita's for a year and the "Ultimate Hooky Trip" to Miami. In addition to the free giveaway, guests can add Rita's award-winning Frozen Custard to the top of their free Italian Ice for just one dollar.

