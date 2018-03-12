Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?

Take a look at the listings, below.
822 Opal Dr. (Winchester North)
Listed at $1,899 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 822 Opal Dr.
The second-floor unit has hardwood floors, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and a yard. Pets aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1617 Mendenhall Dr. (Winchester West)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1617 Mendenhall Dr. It's listed for $1,895 / month for its 504 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1221 Prevost St., #B (Willow Glen)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1221 Prevost St. that's going for $1,850 / month.
The sunny unit has carpeting, good cabinet space, air conditioning and generous closet space. It also has a porch and a private backyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
4813 Clydelle Ave. (Cambrian Park)
Next, check out this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4813 Clydelle Ave. (at Samaritan Drive). It's listed for $1,800 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, built-in storage features, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome. The building has outdoor space.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
