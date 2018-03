Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?

822 Opal Dr. (Winchester North)

1617 Mendenhall Dr. (Winchester West)

1221 Prevost St., #B (Willow Glen)

4813 Clydelle Ave. (Cambrian Park)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Jose with a budget of $1,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $1,899 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 822 Opal Dr.The second-floor unit has hardwood floors, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and a yard. Pets aren't welcome.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1617 Mendenhall Dr. It's listed for $1,895 / month for its 504 square feet of space.The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1221 Prevost St. that's going for $1,850 / month.The sunny unit has carpeting, good cabinet space, air conditioning and generous closet space. It also has a porch and a private backyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.(See the full listing here .)Next, check out this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4813 Clydelle Ave. (at Samaritan Drive). It's listed for $1,800 / month.In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, built-in storage features, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome. The building has outdoor space.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)---