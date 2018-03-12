  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Renting In San Jose: What Will $1,900 Get You?

4813 Clydelle Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Jose with a budget of $1,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

822 Opal Dr. (Winchester North)




Listed at $1,899 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 822 Opal Dr.

The second-floor unit has hardwood floors, great cabinet space and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, on-site laundry and a yard. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1617 Mendenhall Dr. (Winchester West)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1617 Mendenhall Dr. It's listed for $1,895 / month for its 504 square feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1221 Prevost St., #B (Willow Glen)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1221 Prevost St. that's going for $1,850 / month.

The sunny unit has carpeting, good cabinet space, air conditioning and generous closet space. It also has a porch and a private backyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

4813 Clydelle Ave. (Cambrian Park)




Next, check out this 480-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 4813 Clydelle Ave. (at Samaritan Drive). It's listed for $1,800 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, built-in storage features, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't welcome. The building has outdoor space.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
