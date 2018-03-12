Renting In Pacific Heights: What Will $3,500 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
2405 Octavia St., #2
Listed at $3,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2405 Octavia St.
In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and good natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets aren't permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
2405 Octavia St., #1
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment also located at 2405 Octavia St. It's also listed for $3,500 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the sunny furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2960 California St.
Finally, here's a 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 2960 California St. that's going for $3,450 / month.
In the rear unit, you'll get hardwood floors, ample cabinet space, high ceilings, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
