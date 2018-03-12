  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Napa College mourns loss of young psychologist

EMBED </>More Videos

"She had just announced last week that she was pregnant," said a somber Lynette Cortes, who worked side by side with psychologist Jennifer Gonzales at the campus veteran's service center at Napa Valley College. (KGO-TV)

By
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The three women killed at a Yountville veterans home last week had deep connections to the surrounding community, including Napa Valley College, where students and staff were in mourning Monday after losing one of their own.

"She had just announced last week that she was pregnant," said a somber Lynette Cortes, who worked side by side with psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, at the campus veteran's service center at Napa Valley College. Those who worked with her there knew her by her maiden name, Gonzales.

The 32-year-old Gonzales worked at the college three days a week, up at The Pathway Home in Yountville the other two, on Mondays and Fridays.
"She just wanted the best from veterans and for everyone. She made me better at my job," said Cortes. "Really she was just a great person who wanted the best for everyone."

RELATED: Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

Last Friday, the pregnant Gonzales was killed, along with Pathway Home Executive Director Christine Loeber and the program's Clinical Director Jennifer Golick.

Gonzales' co-workers have set up a memorial in her honor in the campus veteran's center, where students and staff can write their own tributes to the vibrant young psychologist.

Beyond that, the larger healing effort has begun, including a comfort dog, Aaron, a golden retriever trained to bring some peace where there is pain.

"She was a very agreeable, enjoyable person," said Napa College Police Chief Kenneth Arnold, who knew both Gonzales and Loeber.
"On Friday, when we're hearing this happen and we're hearing the names, it was very impactful," said Arnold. "I mean we realized there was a tie to the college and these were people that we knew personally."

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

Loeber made a presentation to college Board of Trustees last November. At one point she talks passionately about trying to help veterans with PTSD.

"As a program, we don't want to just minimize symptoms," said Loeber, speaking at the podium on a video recording of the meeting. "We're not saying 'Oh you have PTSD. Let's look at your symptoms, let's minimize that and then you're on your own.'"

Those who knew both women say their work will continue at Napa College, a place that serves many of the same veterans who attend Pathway.

"If we didn't need to work and we were still getting paid for it, we'd still be doing it. It's just a matter of heart for us," explained Cortes.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mental healthYountville veterans home shootingshooting rampagenapa countyveteranveteransPTSDshootingYountvilleNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gov. Brown orders flags at half-staff for Yountville shooting victims
How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
Mother, husband of victim killed in Yountville shooting speak out
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video