SOCIETY

Report reveals Bay Area city topped list for happiest city in America

A personal-finance website just released its report on happiest cities in America and it turns out Fremont ranked number one. (Shutterstock)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
March 20, 2018 is International Day of Happiness. So, what role does location play?

A personal-finance website called WalletHub just released its report on Happiest Cities in America.

VIDEO: 2017 best places to raise a family in the US

It turns out, Fremont is the best place to be and ranks number one of happiest cities in the U.S. The city is followed by Bismarck, North Dakota and San Jose rounds off the top three.

A few other bay area cities also made the list , with San Francisco ranking 13, followed by Oakland at 18, and and Santa Rosa coming in at 22.

So, what makes a city happy? It's not just money.

Researchers say emotional and physical well-being, job satisfaction and commute time all play a role.
