SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Meet this week's Perfect Pet, Sigma, a friendly 2-year-old Pointer mix available at the East Bay SPCA.
Sigma came to the Bay Area from Florida, just before Hurricane Irma hit. Sigma loves head scratches, has great manners, is comfortable around strangers, and is a very social girl.
