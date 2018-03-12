  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence

Family members of those killed at a Yountville veterans home spoke publicly for the first time on Monday. Friends are also reflecting on the lives of three dedicated mental health professionals. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A tribute is still growing for the three people shot and killed inside a veterans facility in Yountville. A public memorial for these women will take place on March 19.

Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba was nearly seven months pregnant. Her husband said she "will always be remembered for her unconditional love and incredibly giving heart."

VIDEO: Mother, husband of victim killed in Yountville shooting speak out

He says his wife and her two colleagues "died doing the work they were so passionate about."

Christine Loeber was the executive director of the Pathway program and a yoga instructor who dedicated her life to helping veterans heal.

And Jennifer Golick was a therapist. Her brother told ABC7 News that she was an amazing, smart woman and her family is devastated. She leaves behind a husband and a 7-year-old daughter.

VIDEO: Witness recalls moment gunman stormed into Yountville rehab center
Haley Rekdahl was attending a going away party for a coworker at The Pathway Home Friday, when an man armed with a rifle stormed in.



Family members of those killed spoke publicly for the first time on Monday. Friends are also reflecting on the lives of three dedicated mental health professionals.

"It's with incredible deep sadness I mourn the loss of my wife, Dr. Jennifer Golick," Marc Golick, Jennifer's husband, said.


Marc Golick spoke outside the St. Helena home he shared with his wife and their young daughter. "She was a beloved mother, sister and daughter, colleague and friend," he said.

Jennifer Golick was a therapist who recently earned her PhD, helping vets suffering from PTSD at the Pathway Home Treatment Center.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

She and two of her mental health colleagues were taken hostage and killed on Friday by suspect Albert Wong, an army vet who was kicked out of the Pathways program two weeks ago.

"We liked to call her Jiff, her nickname all her life," said Lani Gray, Jennifer Golick's mother. Gray says the family is still processing her loss.

"I have to tell you what a great lady she was. She's still in my heart," Gray said.

RELATED: How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

"It's still unbelievable," said Sara Hitchcock, a close friend of Jennifer Golzalez Shushereba, who was a clinical psychologist at Pathways.



She and her husband, TJ, were married almost a year and expecting their first child. Jennifer was almost seven months pregnant.

"They had started getting things in order, baby shower planned. A supportive, joyous event," said Hitchcock.

Three women, dedicated to their profession - gone too soon.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

