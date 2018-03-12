  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A town hall meeting in the Mission District got very heated Monday, after police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from the night of March 6th. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A town hall meeting in the Mission District got very heated Monday, after police released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting from the night of March 6th.

The footage is from 12 different officer's cameras and shows police shooting and killing 19-year-old Jesus Delgado, an armed robbery suspect, on Capp Street, near 21st Street.
RELATED: Armed robbery suspect killed in SF officer-involved shooting

In the video, police can be seen and heard ordering Delgado, who was hiding in the trunk of a car, to put his hands up in both English and Spanish. Police fired what they say was a less-lethal beanbag round, after which they say Delgado pointed a gun out of the trunk and fired at police. Officers returned fire, shooting 99 rounds. Delgado was shot 25 times.

San Francisco Police Chief, William Scott, started the townhall meeting by expressing condolences, "to the Delgado family and to Mr. Delgado's friends, we are sorry for your loss." But as police started showing videos of the incident, the crowd at Cesar Chavez School, grew angry and started chanting "murderer" in Spanish.

Dozens of people lined up to speak at the meeting, including Delgado's brother who spoke to police and said, "one of the reasons that you're not sorry is because you were able to finish your day, go home, look at your kids in the eye and tell them that you love them. My mom doesn't have that anymore."

Many people also expressed frustration at the amount of force used on a residential street, saying "he didn't deserve to get shot over 20 times, nobody does. How do you justify that," and "Why was there nobody there to deescalate the situation? Why was the only response, were gonna shoot you,"

The District Attorney is still investigating the shooting.

Click here to watch the bodycam video and learn more about the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingofficer-involved shootingofficer involved shootingSFPDbody camerasvideo cameradeadly shootingarmed robberytown hall meetingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SF
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video