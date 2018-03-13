  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
IMMIGRATION

US Department of Homeland Security responds after San Francisco ICE spokesman resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is responding after the chief spokesman for ICE in San Francisco quit his job.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is responding after the chief spokesman for ICE in San Francisco quit his job.

James Schwab told The Chronicle on Monday that officials, including U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, repeatedly said roughly 800 immigrants escaped arrest because Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff's Feb. 24 warning about the four-day operation.

RELATED: Oakland mayor responds to Trump calling her ICE warning a 'disgrace'

Schwab understood the number to be lower and he didn't want to deflect media questions about it.

Schwab says statements were misleading because the agency would never be able to capture everyone on the Northern California target list.

ICE issued a response, Tuesday.

RELATED: Oakland mayor stands behind ICE warning despite critics

"Even one criminal alien on the street can put public safety at risk and as Director Homan stated, while we can't put a number on how many targets avoided arrest due to the mayor's warning, it clearly had an impact. While we disagree with Mr. Schwab on this issue, we appreciate his service and wish him well," said ICE spokesperson Liz Johnson.

The mayor praised Schwab.

"I commend Mr. Schwab for speaking the truth while under intense pressure to lie," said Mayor Schaaf in a statement to ABC7 News.

RELATED: First-of-a-kind lawsuit filed in SF challenges Trump over immigration

"Our democracy depends on public servants who act with integrity and hold transparency in the highest regard."

Sessions said he had learned that "ICE failed to make 800 arrests that they would have made if the mayor had not acted as she did."

Click here for more stories on immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationimmigration reformdeportationdepartment of homeland securityjeff sessionsPresident Donald Trumplibby schaafSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
ICE confirms 232 arrests during NorCal operation
First-of-a-kind lawsuit filed in SF challenges Trump over immigration
Oakland mayor stands behind ICE warning despite critics
Oakland mayor responds to Trump calling her ICE warning a 'disgrace'
US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'
Trump calls Oakland mayor's warning on ICE raids a 'disgrace'
Oakland Mayor's warning of ICE raids come true
IMMIGRATION
Legally adopted student could still face deportation
Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View
ICE agents allegedly violated California law in SF jails
Bill would punish CA companies that help build the border wall
More immigration
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video