PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

VIDEO: Secretary of State Tillerson speaks after being ousted

During a press conference, departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his department "exceeded the expectations of almost everyone" on North Korea. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
During a press conference, departing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said his department "exceeded the expectations of almost everyone" on North Korea.

President Donald Trump, who fired Tillerson a few hours earlier, was claiming credit for agreeing to a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. But Tillerson suggested his own diplomatic work helped pave the way for that. He said on his watch, the U.S. won partners in an effort to use sanctions to force North Korea to scale back its nuclear program.

VIDEO: Rex Tillerson, Hope Hicks and other notable firings, resignations under the Trump administration

He said there was more to be done with regard to stabilizing Iraq, defeating Islamic militants, dealing with Russia and forging a way forward with China.

Tillerson added that "nothing is possible without allies and partners."

Trump fired Tillerson via tweet Tuesday morning, saying his replacement would be CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

