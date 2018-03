'Foggy Notion' Prepares For Clement St. Expansion

Six years ago, Alissa Anderson opened Foggy Notion (275 6th Ave.) as a sewing studio for her own work, but after building a reputation as a top Inner Richmond destinations for gifts and home goods, she's relocating to a larger location.Next month, Foggy Notion moves to 124 Clement St. (between 2nd and 3rd avenues), a move that will triple the shop's square footage.The new space will allow her to stock a wider range of handmade products largely sourced from the West Coast and hold larger customer events."I'll be expanding the lines of makers I already carry," said Anderson, "and bringing in more brands and types of products. And I'll have ample space to host the workshops, pop-ups, and events that I don't currently have room for."Anderson said she's looking forward to holding down Clement St. with her neighbor merchants, and to being closer to the Clement Street Farmers Market , which she helped bring to the neighborhood."It's been fun having a shop off the beaten path, but the reality is we'd be discovered by far more people if we were right on Clement Street," she said. "I feel extremely grateful that I finally found this space to move into and that the owners loved the idea of an existing neighborhood small business moving in."Anderson said she's hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, April 21st, with festivities to be announced and a live DJ set by her partner, Andy Cabic, of Vetiver