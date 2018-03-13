  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump blasts Oakland Mayor Schaaf, Gov. Brown while touring border wall prototypes in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon. (KGO)

SAN DIEGO (KGO) --
President Donald Trump once again blasted Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Pres. Trump addresses military in San Diego

"I think Governor Brown's done a very poor job running California. They have the highest taxes in the United States. The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities where you have criminals living in sanctuary cities, and then the mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up. Many of them were criminals with criminal histories and are very dangerous people. I think the governor is doing a terrible job running a terrible job running the state of California," Trump said during a news conference.

RELATED: Oakland lawmakers pass border wall company boycott

The comments were made as the President visited border wall prototypes in San Diego on his first visit to California as president.

"People are going to start to move pretty soon. If you have don't have this kind of wall, drugs are pouring through in California. Can't do it. So, the governor of California, nice guy, he's a nice guy, I knew him a long time ago, has not done the job. And, the taxes are double and triple what they should be, and everybody who lives in California knows it," he said.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on President Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestborder wallsouthern californiamexicolibby schaafjerry brownSan DiegoOaklandSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump inspects border wall designs, speaks to Marines in San Diego
Everything you need to know about Trump's 1st CA visit
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video