Community helps Joshua Tree family living in makeshift shelter buy home

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services. (KABC)

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. --
The community is helping a Joshua Tree family reunite in a new home after they were found living in squalor in a makeshift shelter.

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services.

Friends say the children were happy and the family was just homeless.

Jackie and Tyler Klear, who had their eye on a two-bedroom home, decided to buy it for the family instead.

RELATED: Joshua Tree couple arrested after 3 kids found living in box for years, authorities say

"At this point with this happening, we decided that we are going to forgo it and let Mona and Daniel have it," said Jackie Klear.

Klear launched a GoFundMe account to help them and said people from all over the world have responded.

In nine days, the fundraiser has reached over $53,000; more than half its goal of $100,000 and enough to buy the home and make repairs.

"Its been crazy, there is so much love and support," said Marsha Custodio, another friend of the couple. "Everybody is sharing it, everybody is supporting it.

RELATED: Joshua Tree parents, whose kids were found living in box, charged with felony child abuse

Since the couple's arrest they have been separated from their children. On Tuesday, they will be in court for a custody hearing.

"This home is going to allow them to be together as a family, and that is the ultimate goal -- to get them all back together," said Custodio.

Organizers said they hope to have the family moved in by this weekend.
