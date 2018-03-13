  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

Renting In Oakland: What Will $2,300 Get You?

1829 6th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far your housing dollar goes in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a new pad if you're on a budget of $2,300/month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

330 Park View Ter., #206 (Adams Point)

Listed at $2,295/month, this 840-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 330 Park View Terrace.

In the unit, tenants will have access to a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, but cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1829 6th Ave., #301 (Ivy Hill)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 1829 6th Ave. that's listed for $2,250/month for its 660 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, two large closets, and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

245 Perkins St. (Adams Point)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 245 Perkins St. that's going for $2,250/month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Feline friends are allowed, but canines, not so much.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2741 Ninth Ave. (Ivy Hill)




Next, check out this 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 2741 Ninth Ave. It's listed for $2,200/month.

In the bottom unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings and great natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a backyard. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3629 13th Ave. (Trestle Glen)




Located at 3629 13th Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking, but pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
