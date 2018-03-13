  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Sonoma County marijuana robberies may be related

EMBED </>More Videos

One day after a home invasion and manhunt that turned Novato into a shelter in place, lockdown zone, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department now has seven suspects in custody. (KGO-TV)

By
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
One day after a home invasion and manhunt that turned Novato into a shelter in place, lockdown zone, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department now has seven suspects in custody with one woman still at large. They picked up the latest three at SFO while trying to leave town.

"There were only two flights to the east coast last night," said Sonoma County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Crum. "So we put SFPD on alert, developed names, pictures and an alert officer spotted them and took them into custody."

It was 3 a.m. Monday morning when the deputies say the suspects broke into three houses along Eugenia Drive in Petaluma and pistol whipped the residents while looking for Marijuana. Then, they headed south.

Yesterday's crimes bear a strong resemblance with another in Santa Rosa last month where one man died.

RELATED: Authorities search hills in Marin County for home invasion suspects

Now with the legalizing of marijuana, Sonoma County worries about becoming a target as part of a trend.

"We are concerned for neighbors who are not in the marijuana industry. All of a sudden they are being victimized," said Sgt. Crum.

The suspects in this and that previous case come from Virginia and North Carolina. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department believes the two cases may be related, with plentiful and relatively inexpensive marijuana serving as the common element.

"They're going to get it, package it, and ship it back to the east coast is what we're thinking," said Crum.

The seven suspects face arraignments Wednesday along with charges of burglary, robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and conspiracy.

Bail for six of them stands at $1 million each. A seventh suspect, Chrisshawn Denardray Beal, 20, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina already has a no bail warrant issued from his home state.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marijuanaarmed robberyrobberyarresthome invasionassaultkidnappingsonoma countymarin countySan RafaelNovatoPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hills above Marin County searched for home invasion suspects
Novato police search for suspects after violent home invasion robberies
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video