'Ross Dress For Less' Opens At Fruitvale Station Shopping Center

Photo: Ross Dess for Less/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new outpost for discount chain Ross Dress for Less has opened in East Oakland at Fruitvale Station Shopping Center (3000-3090 E. 9th St. between 29th & Fruitvale avenues).

Like other locations, the East Oakland Ross offers a variety of items priced at 20 to 60 percent less than "the same brands carried in department and specialty stores," according to the business' Yelp page.

Expect to see a large selection of clothing, electronic accessories and decorative items for the home. (Take a look at everything that's on offer here.)

The new outlet has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

"This may be the most organized Ross I have visited," said Yelper Kristin R. "Everything is organized in a way that makes sense, making the flow of shopping so much easier. The people working today were friendly and helpful."

Ross Dress for Less is open Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 8:30am-8pm. (It's closed on weekdays.)
