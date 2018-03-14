  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's why taking a bath was risking disaster for a Bay Area couple

EMBED </>More Videos

A bath should be a time to relax but for an East Bay couple, it brought fear of another calamity. (KGO-TV)

By and by Renee Koury
Alameda, Calif. (KGO) --
A bath should be a time to relax but for an East Bay couple, it brought fear of another calamity.

"Fifty gallons of water all over the place,'' said Ron Bigelow of Alameda. "You never knew when."

The couple said the problem was their new whirlpool bathtub. It has a door to allow easier access.

"We both have arthritis in the back, knees,'' Ron said. "It's the only way I can get in and out."

But one day while Ruth was relaxing in the tub - a shocking thing happened.

"The door goes whomp and the water goes whoosh,'' Ruth said.

The bathtub door had suddenly burst open. Fifty gallons of water gushed out across the floor. The force washed away rugs, shoes, and almost Ruth

herself.

"It was such a strong force,'' she said. "I was going, 'Oh my god it's going to take me with it. I had to hang on to the side"

The water drained through the bathroom floor and into the ceiling below, flooding the downstairs, soaking furniture, floors and rugs -- a huge mess.

At first they thought the door opened by some fluke. Or maybe that Ruth hadn't locked it correctly. She was extra careful to secure it next time.

Then it happened again.

"Ruth got in the tub, filled it with water, thought it was locked, " Ron said

"And then the door opened up again. Great!" Ruth recalled. .

The bathtub company, American Standard, sent a technician who could not find anything wrong with the tub, door or the latch.

And yet, it happened again, and again, and again -- five times in all.

"I don't want to get in the tub anymore,'' Ruth lamented.

Technicians said it must be the fault of the bather.

"We said no, not four times, five times in a row," Ron said.

Each time it happened, the couple spent hours sopping up water, drying out furniture, washing towels.

What's worse, it damaged sheetrock in the walls which, they said, will cost thousands of dollars to replace.

The couple figured the water pressure was too great for the outward-opening tub door. They asked American Standard to replace the tub with one that has an inward opening door.

"They said, for another $10,000 we'd be glad to," Ron recalled.

"We don't have that kind of money,'' Ruth said. "And we didn't think we should have to pay for another one. "

On top of everything, their insurance carrier is now refusing to renew their homeowners policy because they made too many claims for damage.

The couple contacted 7 On Your Side. Our team contacted American Standard and after reviewing the case, the company agreed to give them a new tub after all saying:

"We replaced the bathtub at no charge to demonstrate our commitment to providing the best possible experience for all of our customers. We stand by our product and the thousands of successful installations."

American Standard says the door latch was working properly, and did not say why it kept opening, but did provide an inward opening door.

For now, the couple is happy just to sit in their new tub. -- without fear of disaster.

"it's so nice to lay back there,'' Ruth said, "and know i'm not gonna get washed out of the tub. "
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidebathroombath productsconsumerconsumer concernswhere you liveAlameda
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Costco offering 'Military Hour' shopping event
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
More Shopping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video