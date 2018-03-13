  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

12-year-old girl injured in San Jose hit and run collision

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A 12-year-old girl was injured when a car hit her as she was walking in an intersection Monday morning in San Jose and police are looking for the driver of the car, police said today.

Officers responded at 8:48 a.m. to the collision at North 17th and East Julian streets where a brown 4-door Toyota Camry struck the child.

Police said the Toyota, described as a 1998 to early 2000s Camry, was traveling north on North 17th Street and collided with the child at the intersection.

After the collision, the Toyota went north on North 17th Street.

Police said the victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital.

Police described the driver of the Toyota as a white woman, 40 to 50 years old, with brown hair.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runtraffic accidentaccidenthit and run accidentcrimeSJPDpoliceinvestigationSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos