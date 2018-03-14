Students walk out across Bay Area over gun violence

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts
Teens started spilling out of James Logan High School in Union City just before 10 a.m. Organizers were hoping for a good turnout. And as the demonstration continued, they said it far exceeded their expectations
Die in during the walk out at James Logan HS in Union City #walkoutbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ni1RPybGST— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 14, 2018
Senior Kimberly Giang helped organize Wednesday's action at James Logan, which is the largest high school in Northern California. She told us, "The hope of this walk out is to get students motivated. There is a lot of things we can do as students but the most important thing we can do is vote in November." She added that this isn't political, it's about students' safety.
The seniors who planned the walkout were up before dawn practicing their speeches and meeting with us to get the word out about why they are doing this.
"We want to be safe at school," said organizer Mari Car. We don't want to have to worry about an intruder, an armed intruder.
Students remembered the 17 people who were shot and killed in Florida with a die-in and posters with their pictures and names. Some teachers got emotional as they watched the kids speak out for change.
In San Francisco, students at the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts also walked out of class at 10 a.m. They were joined by Interim San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.
#SanFrancisco Mayor Mark Farrell at Ruth Asawa Academy where students are holding a walkout to protest gun violence and honor the 17 people killed in #ParklandSchoolShooting. #walkoutbayarea pic.twitter.com/eJBYI1Da67— Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) March 14, 2018
Ruth Asawa students will join other San Francisco Unified students for a rally outside City Hall today.
The weather won't impact the day. Students across the Bay Area and nation plan to walk out, rain or shine.
Die in in Union City to remember those who were killed in the Florida mass shooting a month ago. #walkoutbayarea pic.twitter.com/laFAnbEndX— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 14, 2018
Students are holding up the names and pictures of those who died in the Parkland, Fla shootings. #walkoutbayarea pic.twitter.com/VDsQGNL7ad— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 14, 2018
Enough is enough. Students walk out at Las Lomas high school Walnut Creek #abc7news pic.twitter.com/1cbAolSmG1— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 14, 2018
17 minutes of silence at Las Lomas HS Walnut Creek. Somber walkout #abc7news pic.twitter.com/SMk6EDbsb8— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) March 14, 2018