SCHOOL SHOOTING

Students walk out across Bay Area over gun violence

Students across Bay Area participate in walkouts to protest gun violence (1 of 7)

VIDEO: Students participate in walkout at Berkeley High School

Students at Berkeley High School participated in a demonstration to protest gun violence on Wednesday. Here's a look at video from SKY7. (KGO-TV)

By and ABC7 News Staff
The National School Walkout is underway in the Bay Area. Students at schools across the region are participating in demonstrations, a day of action to demand gun control and safe schools.

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts

Teens started spilling out of James Logan High School in Union City just before 10 a.m. Organizers were hoping for a good turnout. And as the demonstration continued, they said it far exceeded their expectations



Senior Kimberly Giang helped organize Wednesday's action at James Logan, which is the largest high school in Northern California. She told us, "The hope of this walk out is to get students motivated. There is a lot of things we can do as students but the most important thing we can do is vote in November." She added that this isn't political, it's about students' safety.

The seniors who planned the walkout were up before dawn practicing their speeches and meeting with us to get the word out about why they are doing this.

PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence

"We want to be safe at school," said organizer Mari Car. We don't want to have to worry about an intruder, an armed intruder.

Students remembered the 17 people who were shot and killed in Florida with a die-in and posters with their pictures and names. Some teachers got emotional as they watched the kids speak out for change.

In San Francisco, students at the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts also walked out of class at 10 a.m. They were joined by Interim San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell.


Ruth Asawa students will join other San Francisco Unified students for a rally outside City Hall today.

The weather won't impact the day. Students across the Bay Area and nation plan to walk out, rain or shine.

RELATED STORIES:


