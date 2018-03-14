Board members of Pathway Home say the unique PTSD treatment facility is suspending operations.It's the same facility where three mental health workers were killed last week by Army Vet, Albert Wong."We are without a staff, without a building and our guys are in the care of other organizations," said Pathway Home spokesman, Larry Kamer.Kamer says the board of Pathway Home had no choice. The building remains off-limits and is still a crime scene.Pathway Home is still supervising care of six veterans who were being treated. They are now getting help from the VA and Napa County mental health services."Our commitment is to honor our friends and colleagues and our mission continues to be serving vets who need the services pathway provided," said Pathway Board member, John Dunbar.Board members can't say when or if the program will one day return to the Veteran's Home campus.