  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

San Leandro High School lockdown lifted, classes canceled after graffiti threat

EMBED </>More Videos

A threat written on a bathroom wall caused a panic among parents and students Wednesday at San Leandro High School where the campus was put on lockdown. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
A threat written on a bathroom wall caused a panic among parents and students Wednesday at San Leandro High School where the campus was put on lockdown.

The all clear came after three hours - three hours of students huddling under desks and locked classrooms, texting their parents about the threat.

One parent said her son told her he was terrified. She ran out of her job to the school.



Student Jordan Cobb said "I was in class and I got word there was a viral picture going around and then it was locked down."

Police say the message was scrawled in a boy's bathroom with a sharpie and it said I'm shooting to school tomorrow. I'm sick of this. Better not come. A lock down ensued as the school was searched.



Student Melissa Acevedo said students were "peeing in buckets. We couldn't get out."

Other students said they had anxiety attacks and were crying.

In the end Lieutenant Isaac Benabou with San Leandro police said "there was no violence. There are no guns found. There is no indication of a threat that took place or will take place. "

As a precaution San Leandro high school will be closed tomorrow. The lockdown meant students could not participate in their planned walk out at 10 AM. Instead they rallied after they were released at 1 p.m.

If this was a prank, in the past it might be easily dismissed but in today's climate no one was laughing.

As one student put it, "Stuff like that we can't joke about right now. This isn't funny, people losing their lives. "

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school lockdowngraffitischool threatthreatSan Leandro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video