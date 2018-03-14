  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Student recovering after teacher accidentally fires gun in Seaside classroom

A student is recovering from injuries he suffered when a teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a Monterey County classroom. (KGO-TV)

SEASIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
A student is recovering from injuries he suffered when a teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a Monterey County classroom.

Bullet fragments lodged in the teen's neck, after a shot hit the ceiling during a public safety class at Seaside High School yesterday.

The teacher involved also works as a reserve police officer in a nearby city.

School officials placed him on leave and the student is expected to fully recover.

