SEASIDE, Calif. (KGO) --A student is recovering from injuries he suffered when a teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a Monterey County classroom.
Bullet fragments lodged in the teen's neck, after a shot hit the ceiling during a public safety class at Seaside High School yesterday.
The teacher involved also works as a reserve police officer in a nearby city.
School officials placed him on leave and the student is expected to fully recover.
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence