GUN VIOLENCE

Los Angeles students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout

Students at Granada Hills Charter High School in Los Angeles walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to join the #Enough National School Walkout. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Students at Granada Hills Charter High School walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday to join the #Enough National School Walkout.

The students spelled out "ENOUGH" on the football field of the campus.

Walkouts and other actions were being held at nearly 3,000 schools nationwide.

At 10 a.m. local time, students across the nation joined together in a 17-minute walkout in honor of the 17 victims killed in Parkland, Florida.

The event comes exactly a month after the deadly school shooting. Since the massacre, students have led the charge, demanding Congress make changes to current gun laws.

Thanks to all of who have reached out to ABC7 News about events at your schools.

