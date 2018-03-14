  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
FERTILITY

Patient files lawsuit against SF fertility center after loss of eggs in tank malfunction

Hundreds of people hoping to grow their families through in-vitro fertilization received word that a freezer malfunction at Pacific Fertilization Center in San Francisco may have affected patients' eggs and embryos. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News has obtained a copy of the first lawsuit filed against Pacific Fertility Center in San Francisco after a freezer malfunction compromised a tank storing hundreds of eggs and embryos.

A female patient is now seeking compensation for eggs lost in the refrigeration failure.

RELATED: 2 fertility clinics respond to egg, embryo storage failures

"This is a class action on behalf of individuals who contracted with Defendants to securely store their frozen eggs and embryos to preserve their future reproductive choices," say court documents.

"Plaintiff entrusted defendants with maintaining and preserving her frozen eggs indefinitely."

PFC suffered a liquid nitrogen failure on March 4th.

RELATED: SF, Cleveland fertility clinics see rare malfunction on same day

The clinic's lab director noticed the problem during a routine check.

Dr. Carl Herbert who is also the president of PFC sent a letter to patients, letting them know about what he called, a very unfortunate incident.

Click here to read the details of the lawsuit.

