NEW JERSEY --Rosa Rodriguez says students at her high school in New Jersey were given the option of walking to the gym and staying there for 17 minutes in honor of the Parkland victims on Wednesday. But she says that wasn't good enough. Rodriguez ended up walking out in protest, by herself.
"I want to show I care about it, so I want to do something about it," she said.
click here for a look at recent stories about gun violence.
