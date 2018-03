EMBED >More News Videos Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.

Rosa Rodriguez says students at her high school in New Jersey were given the option of walking to the gym and staying there for 17 minutes in honor of the Parkland victims on Wednesday. But she says that wasn't good enough. Rodriguez ended up walking out in protest, by herself."I want to show I care about it, so I want to do something about it," she said.