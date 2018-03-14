EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3216804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.

A tweet from a local student on National Walkout Day has gone viral because of the number of people who participated in walking out with him -- zero.Justin Blackman walked out of class at Wilson Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, as did students all over the country,after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.But when Blackman got outside of his school, he realized he was the only one participating.He posted a video on Twitter, saying: "It's National Walk Out Day and I'm the only one at my school out here."Since then, the tweet has gone viral.As of 5:45 p.m., the video had two million views, more than 22,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.In the video, Blackman said his teacher let him leave class.Janet Conner-Knox, who handles public relations for Wilson Preparatory Academy,: "We teach our students to be independent thinkers. (Blackman) is an independent thinker."