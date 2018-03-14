  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SCHOOL SHOOTING

San Francisco students share passion for gun reform during walkout

Hundreds of students at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts walked out of class Wednesday. They joined a national call to action, sparked by the deadly school shooting in Florida exactly one month ago. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of students at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts walked out of class Wednesday. They joined a national call to action, sparked by the deadly school shooting in Florida exactly one month ago.

"This could happen anywhere," said student Maeve Deller. "This could happen to any student. How is this a learning environment when I feel I'm going to get killed."

Student protesters called for tighter gun control including a ban on assault weapons. They spread their message through song and through performance art.

"We're just asking to be alive," said another student. "It only takes seconds to die at the mercy of one finger on a trigger."

Interim Mayor Mark Farrell showed his support at the walkout. He called it "inspiring" to stand in solidarity with students and with communities impacted by gun violence.

"This is where change is going to happen," Farrell said. "We're not getting it out of Washington D.C. We're not getting it out of Congress. We're going to have to do it at the local level."

The protest continued on the steps of city hall.

Junior Class President of Lowell High School Steven Gong responded to those criticizing students for skipping class. "Why are we going to be in class if we're going to be basically sitting sheep you know. Why would we go to class if we do not feel safe there," he said.

The group then marched through the city all the way to the water near Ghirardelli Square.

They want the world to know they are the future.
