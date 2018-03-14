  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HOODLINE

A look inside Oakland's least-expensive apartments

1925 7th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

OAKLAND, Calif. --
According to Zumper, the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Oakland is hovering around $2,150, but what might you get for your money?

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to get a sense of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

6315 Shattuck Ave.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6315 Shattuck Ave. in Bushrod is listed for $1,775/month.

The first floor unit features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinets and secured entry, but dogs and cats are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

4015 Howe St.




Over at 4015 Howe St. near the Piedmont Avenue commercial district, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is going for $1,795/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has decent transit options.

(View the listing here.)

409 East 21st St.




Listed at $1,970/month, this 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 409 East 21st St. in Ivy Hill.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinets and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet guardians, keep looking: dogs and cats are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has solid transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1925 7th Ave.




To wrap things up, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1925 7th Ave. in Ivy Hill is listed for $1,975/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, tons of windows and ample counter space, but pets aren't allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousingapartmentrentsrentersOakland
HOODLINE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Inner Richmond Elementary School Gets Real-World Google Doodle
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
More Hoodline
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos