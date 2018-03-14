  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BUSINESS

Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2 million in refunds for deceptive advertising

EMBED </>More Videos

The company behind the popular Snuggie blanket will refund customers more than $7.2 million for deceptive advertising. (allstarmg.com)

By ABC7.com staff
If you've purchased a Snuggie blanket within the last two decades, you might be entitled to a refund check.

Allstar Marketing Group, the company behind the popular sleeved blanket, has settled with the Federal Trade Commission to pay more than $7.2 million for misleading advertising since 1999.

The FTC claims Allstar promised "buy one, get one free" deals on its products, but did not disclose all additional costs to its customers.

"Because the ordering process was confusing, some customers also were charged for more products than they wanted," said the FTC in a news release.

Buyers will receive their refund checks this month, and they must be cashed within 60 days or else become void.

Refunds will also be issued for the Magic Mesh Door along with other "as-seen-on-TV" products.

Consumers with questions can call 1-877-982-1294.

Click here for more on the refunds.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesscrimelawsuitFTCrefundu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video