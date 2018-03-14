  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
SCHOOL SHOOTING

PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day

Not long ago, kids ducked, covered, and lived with constant worries about death by a nuclear attack from outside our borders. Now, they live in persistent fear of armed assaults from within. And on campuses? (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Not long ago, kids ducked, covered, and lived with constant worries about death by a nuclear attack from outside our borders.

Now, they live in persistent fear of armed assaults from within. And on campuses?

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Who woulda' thunk that?

I took these photos during the marches, Wednesday.

Most of these kids are not legal adults, but they have certainly found their voices. Imagine a future when they're old enough to vote.
Thanks to all of who have reached out to ABC7 News about events at your schools. Please share your experiences with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #WalkoutBayArea so we can feature them on TV or online.
Related Topics:
politicsstudentsstudent safetyhigh schoolschoolschool boardschool safetyschool shootingfatal shootingmass shootingparkland school shootingeducationgun violenceprotestSan Francisco
