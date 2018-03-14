  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting

In Yountville Wednesday night, the community greeted each other with hugs. Some came with friends and family. Others, like Maureen McCarthy, came along with a bouquet of flowers or balloons. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
In Yountville Wednesday night, the community greeted each other with hugs. Some came with friends and family. Others, like Maureen McCarthy, came along with a bouquet of flowers or balloons.

"I bought three red balloons because they're for love, the three women who passed away," McCarthy said. "And I bought a little pink one for the little baby, unborn baby that passed away with the mother. And of course, the white roses are for innocence."

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

With no schedule or agenda, about a hundred people gathered in the town's community center just to talk and heal.

"I think there's a real mixture of feelings," said veterans home resident Dick Tiff.

Tiff came to the meeting hoping to get more information about the shooting committed by veteran Albert Wong, who had recently been removed from a PTSD program.

"The more people talk, the more rumors get started," Tiff added. "The rumors are pretty rampant."

RELATED: How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson was also there and told ABC7 News he hopes the empathy and compassion for the community in Yountville continues.

Local firefighters also joined the meeting.

"That's the number one thing we're trying to do is get everything back to normal," said Napa County Cal Fire Captain Justin Hartman. "But we don't want to forget the three ladies that lost their lives."

Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gonzalez-Shushareba and Jennifer Golick were shot and killed in the PTSD treatment center where they all worked... and were trying to help.

Now Pathway Home is closed indefinitely.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims grows
VIDEO: Yountville mayor update on veterans home tragedy
Gov. Brown orders flags at half-staff for Yountville shooting victims
Pres. Trump 'deeply saddened' by tragic situation in Yountville
Officials: 3 hostages, gunman dead after day-long standoff at veterans home
Deadly hostage situation unfolds at Yountville veterans home
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
