  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ANIMALS

United Airlines to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the dog that died on a United flight to New York City

CHICAGO --
United Airlines has announced it will issue special bag tags for animal carriers and prosecutors have launched an investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted following the death of a French bulldog puppy that was forced into an overhead bin on a United flight.

The Chicago-based airline said a flight attendant who ordered the passenger to put her pet carrier in the overhead bin aboard a Houston-to-New York flight Monday didn't know there was a dog inside. "To prevent this from happening again, by April we will issue bright colored bag tags to customers traveling with in-cabin pets," United said in a statement.

The family that owned the dog and other passengers contradicted the airline's account, saying the dog's barks were audible from inside the bin.

RELATED: Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin

Eleven-year-old Sophia Ceballos told NBC News that her mother told the flight attendant "'It's a dog, it's a dog,' and (the flight attendant) said we have to put it up there," in the bin.

Other passengers backed up the family's account on Twitter and Facebook.

Late Wednesday, the Harris County, Texas, district attorney's office said its animal cruelty division is working with the county's animal cruelty task force on a criminal investigation about what happened on the plane.

VIDEO: 'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on United flight to New York City

A statement from prosecutors said they won't decide if criminal charges are warranted until the investigation is completed.

The Associated Press sent an email seeing comment Thursday on the criminal investigation to an airline spokesman.

Last year, 18 animals, mostly dogs, died while being transported on United - three-fourths of all animal deaths on U.S. carriers, according to the Department of Transportation. Those figures represent animals that die in cargo holds.

It is rare that an animal dies on a plane. Even on United, there was only one death for roughly every 4,500 animals transported last year.

United, which promotes its pet-shipping program called PetSafe, carries more animals than any other airline, but its animal-death rate is also the highest in the industry. Alaska Airlines, which carries only 17 percent fewer animals, had just two deaths last year.

Click here for more stories related to animal abuse.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelanimalairlineairline industryanimal newsUnited Airlinestraveldogdogsu.s. & worldinvestigation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
ANIMALS
VIDEO: 2 humpback whales breach in Monterey Bay
Loyal dog waits in vain outside hospital for four months after owner dies
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Dog dies on United flight after being put in overhead bin
Lovestruck hippo from zoo wants to be Fiona's boyfriend
More animals
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video