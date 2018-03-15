  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
HIT AND RUN

Jury finds SF 'Hot Cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

A jury unanimously found an officer known as the "Hot Cop" of San Francisco's Castro District guilty in a hit-and-run crash that injured two pedestrians back in 2015. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A jury in San Francisco unanimously found San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Kohrs guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.

RELATED: San Francisco 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run

Kohrs, previously known as the Hot Cop of the Castro was accused of hit and run in a November 2015 incident at Broadway and Montgomery just after 2am. Two victims sustained injuries.

"Ultimately this man was brought to justice it doesn't matter whether you're a police officer, whether you're an everyday person everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions and that's exactly what we saw here today," said Max Szabo, a Spokesperson with the District Attorney's Office.

Victor Perez, one of the victims, told ABC7 News by text Thursday he felt pity and resentment for Officer Kohrs.

RELATED: San Francisco 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run

Kohrs' attorney argued he ran because he was in danger from a mob that had gathered who recognized him as the Hot Cop of the Castro.

"I don't ever criticize a jury I think the process is one that we have to respect doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed, I'm extremely disappointed," said Defense Attorney Peter Furst.

The judge remanded Kohrs to custody saying he was a flight risk.

"He didn't appear before the police for a number of hours but he did come himself in and the idea that he's a flight risk because of that one instance is not one with which I agree," said Furst.

RELATED: Video offers clue following arrest of 'Hot Cop' in SF hit-and-run

Sentencing is scheduled for April 4th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimepolicehit and runhit and run accidentcrasharrestSFPDcastrocourtcourt caseSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Hot Cop' of San Francisco ordered to stand trial on felony hit-and-run charges
San Francisco cop pleads not guilty in felony hit-and-run
SF 'Hot Cop' charged with 2 felonies in hit-and-run
Video offers clue following arrest of 'Hot Cop' in SF hit-and-run
HIT AND RUN
Driver in custody following fatal hit-and-run in San Francisco
Hit and run of girl in crosswalk in San Jose caught on video
12-year-old girl injured in San Jose hit and run collision
Teenager arrested for hitting four pedestrians in Santa Rosa
More hit and run
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video