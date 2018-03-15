Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

WASHINGTON (KGO) --Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.
The scope of the subpoena was not immediately clear.
The move is the latest in Mueller's nearly year-long, wide-ranging probe into possible collusion between Russian agents and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.
The New York Times first reported the story.
