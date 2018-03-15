  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump Organization subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

EMBED </>More Videos

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization for documents related to Russia, ABC News has confirmed. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Special Counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, ABC News has confirmed.

The scope of the subpoena was not immediately clear.

The move is the latest in Mueller's nearly year-long, wide-ranging probe into possible collusion between Russian agents and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times first reported the story.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about President Trump.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldrussiavladimir putinPresident Donald Trumprobert muellerFBIinvestigationWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce
Trump administration imposes sanctions on 19 Russians
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video