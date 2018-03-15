  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

A Look Inside The Marina's Cheapest Apartments

2755 Franklin St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
The Marina district is known for its shopping, nightlife and stunning Bay views, but when it comes to low-end apartments, the area usually comes up short.

To get a sense of what budget-minded apartment hunters can expect to find, we looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the area via Zumper.

Here are the cheapest listings available in the Marina right now, but these prices and availability are subject to change.

1740 Beach St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1740 Beach St. is listed for $2,800/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2415 Van Ness Ave., #502




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 2415 Van Ness Ave., which is going for $2,999/month.

Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

2755 Franklin St., #4



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2755 Franklin St. listed at $3,150/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, central heating, a walk-in closet and French double doors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a roof deck.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos