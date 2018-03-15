  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid

Trees planted outside the Transamerica Building. | Photo: Google

By Hoodline
Earlier this week, a reader tipped Hoodline that the owners of Transamerica Pyramid Center asked the city for permission "to remove every single tree within the sidewalk" surrounding the renowned skyscraper.

Public records indicate that property owners requested a meeting to discuss "updating and replacing the first-floor storefront and lobby," along with replacing all exterior tile and flooring, but it's unclear how the request to remove sidewalk trees fit into the plan.

Via email, Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon confirmed receiving an application to remove 40 trees adjacent to three frontages around the building, but said "we are denying the request."

Because the complex's owners have filed an appeal, an administrative hearing will be held March 26th in Room 416 at 5:30pm at City Hall.

Tony Sanchez-Corea of A.R. Sanchez-Corea & Associates--a code and permit consulting firm based in San Francisco--is listed as the contact for the project. We've reached out to him to learn more but did not receive a response as of press time.
Montgomery Street next to the Transamerica Pyramid. | Photo: Google

"Thirty-two of the trees are red flowering Corymbia; eight are spotted gum," Gordon said. Ranging in height from 25 to 50 feet, Public Works believes the trees were planted "around the time the building opened in the early 1970s."

The Department's certified tree inspector took a look at the trees lining the building after the initial request was made and found them "in good shape--no disease, no recurring branch failures," and no damage to the sidewalk has been discovered, she said.

"At the end of the day," said Gordon, "we have seen no compelling reason to remove the trees. Our goal at Public Works is to grow and safeguard San Francisco's urban forest, and we always want to do what we can to protect healthy mature trees."

The pyramid--no longer the tallest skyscraper in San Francisco after the construction of SoMa's Salesforce Tower--was acquired by AEGON USA, Inc. in 1999, according to the building's website. The company is based in the Netherlands and is "the third-largest international insurance organization worldwide."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos