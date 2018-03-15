  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Why you might want to consider travel insurance

EMBED </>More Videos

In an uncertain world with natural disasters and even personal injuries, canceling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window. Here's why you might want to consider travel insurance:

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you are planning a holiday getaway, you might want to consider travel insurance.

In an uncertain world, with natural disasters, terrorist attacks or even personal injuries, canceling a trip at the last minute could mean money out the window.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney explains why it may make sense to take out insurance.

Paulette Mann and her family love to travel, but one ski trip was canceled abruptly.

VIDEO: Ask Finney on fixing Social Security errors, travel insurance importance

Two weeks before departure, Paulette tore her knee and had to have surgery. "The first thing I thought was: 'Oh my God, I have travel insurance,'" she said.

Paulette had prepaid everything from airfare, hotel, ski lifts, rentals, and excursions, plus 10-percent of the trip's cost to her insurance company. "I think the insurance company probably paid back about 80 to 90 percent," she said.

Premium insurance policies like Paulette's are more expensive, but allowed her to cancel for any reason and gave her the most flexibility. "It's really important that consumers read the policy carefully, so they understand exactly what is and isn't covered," said Margot Gilman, Consumer Reports Business Editor.

Some polices offer a waiver for pre-existing medical conditions, provides healthcare coverage, or covers medical evacuations for more adventurous trips.

VIDEO: Expert talks to ABC7 about traveling in the spring

Do your research. Travel agents may have preferred relationships with only a couple of insurance providers.

Instead, use comparison websites like InsureMyTrip.com and SquareMouth.com. Each sells more than 100 policies from a variety of companies.

And stick to insurance that will cover potentially bigger losses. "It makes you feel like you're not at risk for losing a whole chunk of change. Absolutely gives you peace of mind," Paulette said.

You can go to comparison websites like Square Mouth, who can clearly explain coverage and determine exactly what you need.

RELATED: Family forced to tread water when making trip insurance claim

And do not forget, many credit card companies also offer travel insurance, so it is good to check with them, too.

Click here for more 7 On Your Side video and stories.

Written and produced by Justin Mendoza

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travel7 On Your Sideair travelinsuranceconsumer reportsconsumer concernsrefund
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family forced to tread water when making trip insurance claim
Ask Finney: Fixing Social Security errors, travel insurance importance
Expert talks to ABC7 about traveling in the spring
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video