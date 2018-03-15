  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
COSTCO

Costco honoring military, families in special event

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week.

The Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.

It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.

The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.

While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.

Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.

You can find a local store and more information about the event here.

