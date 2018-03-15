  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5 million settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case.

Huskins was drugged, kidnapped, and raped in 2015. Her boyfriend was also drugged. Vallejo police dismissed the case as a hoax.

TIMELINE: Denise Huskins Vallejo kidnapping case

Matthew Muller later pled guilty to the federal kidnapping case. He's now serving a 40-year prison sentence.

A federal judge last year rejected an effort by the City of Vallejo to toss out the lawsuit.

ABC7 News spoke to the family. They confirmed that the settlement is for $2.5 million.

Click here for all of ABC7 News photos, videos and stories on this case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingcrimepolicevallejo gone girl kidnappingcourtcourt caseVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Convicted Vallejo kidnapper could face new charges
Man who kidnapped Vallejo woman gets 40-year-sentence
TIMELINE: Denise Huskins Vallejo kidnapping case
More vallejo gone girl kidnapping
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video