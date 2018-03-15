Vallejo reaches tentative $2.5 million settlement in Denise Huskins kidnapping case

ABC7 News has learned the City of Vallejo has reached a tentative settlement in the Denise Huskins kidnapping case.Huskins was drugged, kidnapped, and raped in 2015. Her boyfriend was also drugged. Vallejo police dismissed the case as a hoax.Matthew Muller later pled guilty to the federal kidnapping case. He's now serving a 40-year prison sentence.A federal judge last year rejected an effort by the City of Vallejo to toss out the lawsuit.ABC7 News spoke to the family. They confirmed that the settlement is for $2.5 million.