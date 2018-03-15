  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

How could the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse have happened?

EMBED </>More Videos

The speed in which the FIU pedestrian bridge was built was not likely the problem. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The speed in which the FIU pedestrian bridge was built was not likely the problem.

That's what Professor Reynaud Serrette, Ph.D. told ABC7 News.

"Fast-tracking is not a big deal. I think Arnold Schwarzenegger did it when he was governor. He said I will give you money for each day you save in construction and people got it done and we had no failures," said Serrette who is the chair of the Civil Engineering Department at Santa Clara University.

RELATED: At least four dead after bridge collapses onto busy Florida highway

He said it's too soon to know exactly what went wrong... that there could have been a problem with the design, materials, construction or placement.

Serrette wonders if there's a video of the collapse. He said that would help investigators determine what happened.

The bridge is known as an "ABC" bridge-that stands for accelerated bridge construction.

Some dub it an instant bridge. The span was built on the side of the road and then moved into place in a matter of hours over the weekend-- with little disruption of traffic.

"It usually is safer because they're doing all the construction away from the traveling public," said Andy Herrmann, past president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

800 bridges have been built this way or with pre-built elements since 2010.

The Federal Transportation Department lauds this type of construction and paid most of the $14 million for the bridge-- it was supposed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane and last 100 years.

RELATED: Collapsed FIU bridge was installed recently

Just days before the bridge collapsed, Jorge Munilla the president of MCM (the contractor that built and installed the bridge) said, "I'm exhaling now because it has been set. The challenge is, we have mitigated the challenges by doing exhaustive studies and work plans with all the different members that formed the team that are delivering the project today."

The Florida Department of Transportation has released a preliminary fact sheet on the collapse.

Professor Serrette said the following item from the FDOT is noteworthy: "Under the terms of the procurement issued by FIU and due to the unique characteristics of the design of the bridge, an independent, secondary design check was required. Under this project, it is the responsibility of FIU's design build team to select the firm used to conduct the independent, secondary review. The firm selected, Louis Berger, was not FDOT pre-qualified for this service, which is required under FIU's agreement with the state. FIU's design build team is responsible for selecting a pre-qualified firm and ensuring this process is followed."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bridgecollapseconstruction accidentconstructionwoman killedman killedinvestigationFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Public figures react to FIU bridge collapse
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
At least 4 dead after bridge collapses onto busy Florida highway
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video