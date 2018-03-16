2 suspects in custody after shootout with Fremont police

Two suspects are in custody after a shootout with Fremont police during an auto burglary investigation in San Leandro.Fremont police officers were tracking the suspects in the parking lot of the Bayfair Mall when the suspect vehicle rammed a Fremont police car, authorities said. That's when gunfire was exchanged between police and the suspects, officials say. The shooting continued across Hesperian Boulevard near the Arco gas station, police confirmed.Authorities say both of the suspects were wounded by gunfire.The second suspect was taken into custody after police dogs tracked his scent to bushes near the railroad tracks around 1:45 a.m. Friday.No police officers were injured.