  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today

600 S. Van Ness Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about how far a housing dollar stretches in the Mission?

According to Zumper, median rents right now in the Mission are $2,445 for a studio, $3,298 for a 1-bedroom, and $4,200 for a 2-bedroom apartment.

With that in mind, we've rounded up listings to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a home in the area for $4,200/month or less.

Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

3420 18th St., #402




Listed at $4,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo with 570 square feet is located at 3420 18th St.

In the condo, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

600 S Van Ness Ave., #203




Next, there's this 710-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 S. Van Ness Ave. which is listed for $4,100/month.

The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Good news for pet guardians: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

720 York St., #206



Here's a 560-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 720 York St. that's also going for $4,100/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos